Annunen and a sixth-round pick in 2025 were dealt from Colorado to Nashville on Saturday in exchange for Scott Wedgewood.

As a member of the Predators, Annunen will be the backup goalie behind Juuse Saros. The 24-year-old Annunen has a 6-4-0 record with a 3.22 GAA and an .872 save percentage in 11 appearances this campaign.