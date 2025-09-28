Predators' Justus Annunen: Defending road crease
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Annunen will tend the road twine in Sunday's preseason game versus the Hurricanes, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Annunen will get into his third exhibition contest Sunday -- he has allowed a total of two goals on 26 shots in preseason action. The 25-year-old figures to have the No. 2 netminding gig locked up behind Juuse Saros for the 2025-26 campaign. Annunen went 15-15-1 with a 3.18 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 34 regular-season appearances between Colorado and Nashville last season.
More News
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Loses to Golden Knights•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Back in net Saturday•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Victorious in high-scoring affair•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Steamrolled by Stars•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Starting versus Stars•