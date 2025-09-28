Annunen will tend the road twine in Sunday's preseason game versus the Hurricanes, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Annunen will get into his third exhibition contest Sunday -- he has allowed a total of two goals on 26 shots in preseason action. The 25-year-old figures to have the No. 2 netminding gig locked up behind Juuse Saros for the 2025-26 campaign. Annunen went 15-15-1 with a 3.18 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 34 regular-season appearances between Colorado and Nashville last season.