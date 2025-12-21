Predators' Justus Annunen: Drawing start Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Annunen will be between the home pipes against the Rangers on Sunday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Annunen hasn't gotten in the win column since Nov. 26 in Detroit, as he's 0-2-0 with a 3.30 GAA and an .897 save percentage over his last three appearances. The Rangers will be without J.T. Miller (upper body) on Sunday, and Gabe Perreault and Matt Rempe are late scratches due to illness. New York has won back-to-back contests following a two-game losing streak.
More News
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Surrenders three goals in loss•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Set to face Colorado•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Needed in relief Saturday•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Gives up four goals•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Set to start Saturday•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Gives up three goals in win•