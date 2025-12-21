Annunen will be between the home pipes against the Rangers on Sunday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Annunen hasn't gotten in the win column since Nov. 26 in Detroit, as he's 0-2-0 with a 3.30 GAA and an .897 save percentage over his last three appearances. The Rangers will be without J.T. Miller (upper body) on Sunday, and Gabe Perreault and Matt Rempe are late scratches due to illness. New York has won back-to-back contests following a two-game losing streak.