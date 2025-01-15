Annunen will protect the home goal versus the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Annunen has won three of his last five outings, allowing 10 goals on 143 shots (.930 save percentage) in that span. He'll draw a tough assignment as the Golden Knights have won four of their last six games with 17 goals scored over that stretch.
