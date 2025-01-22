Annunen earned the win in relief Tuesday against the Sharks after allowing one goal on 16 shots.

Annunen entered the crease after Juuse Saros allowed four goals in the first period, and he was excellent the rest of the way to earn the win in relief in this goal fest. Annunen has been excellent over his last few games and has won four of his last six appearances, going 4-1-0 with a 2.62 GAA and a .910 save percentage in that span.