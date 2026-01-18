Predators' Justus Annunen: Expected to face Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Annunen is expected to start on the road against Vegas on Saturday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Although Annunen has played sparingly this season, he has won his past three starts while stopping 75 of 80 shots (.938 save percentage). He's 4-5-1 with a 3.17 GAA and an .881 save percentage in 13 outings in 2025-26. Vegas has won its past six games, posting 4.83 goals per game across that stretch.
More News
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Defeats Capitals•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Starting against Washington•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Inks two-year extension•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Nabs second straight win•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Starting in Vegas•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Near shutout in win•