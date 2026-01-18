Annunen is expected to start on the road against Vegas on Saturday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Although Annunen has played sparingly this season, he has won his past three starts while stopping 75 of 80 shots (.938 save percentage). He's 4-5-1 with a 3.17 GAA and an .881 save percentage in 13 outings in 2025-26. Vegas has won its past six games, posting 4.83 goals per game across that stretch.