Annunen will patrol the home crease against Vegas on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Annunen has lost his last two outings, surrendering six goals on 51 shots. He has posted a record of 8-7-1 with a 2.96 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 17 appearances with Nashville this season. Vegas sits fourth in the league with 3.42 goals per game and earned a 5-3 win over Chicago on Friday.
