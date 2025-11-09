Annunen stopped 17 shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

The Predators took a 3-2 lead into the third period, but Annunen gave up three goals on only six shots in the final frame, although there wasn't much he could do on any of them. The 25-year-old netminder remains winless on the season, going 0-3-1 with a 3.81 GAA and .850 save percentage in four starts as Juuse Saros' backup.