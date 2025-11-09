Predators' Justus Annunen: Fades late against Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Annunen stopped 17 shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.
The Predators took a 3-2 lead into the third period, but Annunen gave up three goals on only six shots in the final frame, although there wasn't much he could do on any of them. The 25-year-old netminder remains winless on the season, going 0-3-1 with a 3.81 GAA and .850 save percentage in four starts as Juuse Saros' backup.
More News
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: In net Saturday•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Takes unique overtime loss•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Starting in Minnesota•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Beaten three times•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Starting at home Sunday•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Allows five in loss•