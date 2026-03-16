Predators' Justus Annunen: Fares well despite loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Annunen stopped 27 of 29 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers. The third goal was an empty-netter.
Juuse Saros typically struggles against Edmonton, so the Predators turned to Annunen for this game. Despite the loss, the 26-year-old put in a good effort to keep the game close, but his teammates didn't give him enough support. Annunen is 2-3-0 with 11 goals allowed on 122 shots over his last five appearances. For the season, the Finnish netminder is 6-9-2 with a 3.09 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 21 outings, numbers mostly in line with what he did last year. Expect Saros to get the nod versus the Jets on Tuesday.
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