Annunen made 16 saves in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.

Nashville out-shot Philly 29-18 on the night, but Annunen had little chance on either puck that got past him, while the Preds' offense had trouble solving Ivan Fedotov in the other crease. Annunen hasn't picked up a win since March 8, going 0-4-1 over his last five starts despite a sharp 2.24 GAA and .907 save percentage as Nashville's skaters backed him with only four goals combined over that span.