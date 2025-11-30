Annunen stopped 20 of 24 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Jets. The fifth goal was an empty-netter with 21 seconds left in the game.

Annunen got the start in the second leg of his back-to-back set after Juuse Saros defeated the Blackhawks on Friday. Unfortunately for the Predators, Annunen was unable to replicate the results and was beaten four times en route to another defeat. Annunen has won in just one of his eight appearances this season, going 1-4-1 and allowing three or more goals in all but one of them.