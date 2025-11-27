Annunen allowed three goals on 31 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

It wasn't the cleanest performance, but Annunen got a rare showing of goal support from the Predators' offense to come away with this win. Two of Detroit's three tallies came on the power play. The victory was Annunen's first of the season, moving him to 1-3-1 with a 3.89 GAA and an .850 save percentage in seven appearances. Look for Annunen and Juuse Saros to split the next two games, as the Predators visit the Blackhawks on Friday and host the Jets on Saturday.