Annunen will protect the home net against the Kings on Saturday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Annunen has stopped 62 of 65 shots en route to a 1-1-0 record with Nashville since being acquired from Colorado. He has posted a mark of 7-5-0 with a 2.91 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. Los Angeles is tied for 11th in the league with 3.16 goals per game in 2024-25.
More News
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Sharp in first win with Nashville•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Set to start Thursday•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Loses in team debut•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Set to start Thursday•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Dealt to Music City•
-
Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Pulled off, then returns Monday•