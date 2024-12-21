Annunen will protect the home net against the Kings on Saturday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Annunen has stopped 62 of 65 shots en route to a 1-1-0 record with Nashville since being acquired from Colorado. He has posted a mark of 7-5-0 with a 2.91 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. Los Angeles is tied for 11th in the league with 3.16 goals per game in 2024-25.