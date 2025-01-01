Annunen will defend the road net against Minnesota on Tuesday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Annunen will get the second half of Nashville's back-to-back after Juuse Saros played in Monday's 3-0 loss to Winnipeg. The 24-year-old Annunen has posted a record of 8-5-0 with a 2.83 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 15 appearances between the Predators and Avalanche this season. Minnesota has registered 2.89 goals per game in 2024-25.