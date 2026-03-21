Predators' Justus Annunen: In goal Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Annunen will patrol the home crease against Vegas on Saturday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Annunen is coming off a 25-save performance in Thursday's 3-1 win over Seattle. He will start again versus the Golden Knights because Juuse Saros (upper body) remains unavailable. Annunen has a 7-9-2 record this campaign with a 2.99 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 22 appearances. Vegas sits 14th in the league with 3.17 goals per game this season.
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