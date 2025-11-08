Predators' Justus Annunen: In net Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Annunen will protect the home net against Dallas on Saturday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Annunen stopped 21 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota on Tuesday. He has posted a record of 0-2-1 this season while allowing 11 goals on 78 shots. Dallas sits 22nd in the league with 2.86 goals per game in the 2025-26 campaign.
