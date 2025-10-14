Annunen was the first goalie to exit the ice ahead of Tuesday's road clash with the Maple Leafs, Mark Masters of TSN reports, indicating he'll be in goal.

Annunen will make his 2025-26 debut after watching Juuse Saros feature in the first three games of the year. Last season, the 25-year-old backstop made 23 appearances for the Predators in which he posted a 9-11-1 record to go with a 3.17 GAA. Looking ahead to the rest of the campaign, Annunen figures to see around 20-25 starts behind Saros.