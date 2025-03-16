Annunen stopped 20 of 21 shots in Saturday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Kings.
Annunen was dialed in, matching Darcy Kuemper throughout regulation. The Kings got the lone goal from Quinton Byfield at 3:20 of overtime, sending Annunen to an unfortunate defeat, his fourth in six outings despite his best performance in that span. For the season, the 25-year-old netminder is at 14-9-1 with a 3.04 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 26 games between the Predators and the Avalanche. The Predators return home to face the Blues on Tuesday, which is likely to be a start for Juuse Saros, but their back-to-back set next weekend should afford Annunen another chance to start soon.
