Annunen stopped 30 of 33 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter in the final seconds of the third period.

Annunen has been alternating wins and losses across his last four starts, but it's worth noting he's posted a save percentage of at least .890 in the previous three. The 25-year-old has appeared in 16 games for Nashville since being acquired via trade earlier this season, posting an 8-6-1 record with a 2.95 GAA and a .901 save percentage in that span.