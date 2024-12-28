Annunen gave up a goal on 13 shots in relief of Juuse Saros in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Blues, who also scored an empty-netter.

Annunen was fine on mop-up duty after Saros gave up five goals on 15 shots. The 24-year-old Annunen has allowed six goals on 102 shots over four appearances in December, showing his value in a backup role. It's tough to trust either of Nashville's goalies this season, but that's more of a criticism on the team in front of them. Annunen has an 8-5-0 record with a 2.83 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 15 appearances between the Predators and the Avalanche this year. He's likely to start one of the next two games, either Monday in Winnipeg or Tuesday in Minnesota.