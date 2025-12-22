Annunen stopped 16 of 17 shots on net in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Annunen was 37 seconds away from his first shutout of the season before he surrendered New York's lone goal of the night to Jonny Brodzinski. With the win, he is up to a 2-5-1 record with a 3.43 GAA and an .866 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. His performance Sunday was one of his best this season, showcasing a flash of the skill he displayed early on last season. While he sits firmly behind Juuse Saros on the depth chart, Annunen has played better as of late, with his two wins this season coming in his last four starts. He could be in for a few extra starts if his decent run of play continues, but it is currently best to look elsewhere for a goaltender in fantasy. While Saros will likely tend the next two games for the Predators, Annunen could see work early next week with the team set to play two games in three days.