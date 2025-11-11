Annunen turned aside five of six shots after replacing Juuse Saros to begin the third period of Monday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Annunen didn't even see the puck that got past him -- the netminder knocked it into the net himself with his skate while crossing the crease to cover the near post as Artemi Panarin buzzed around behind the net. It's Annunen's first relief appearance of the season after four rough starts, and Nashville's No. 2 goalie isn't making a case for more playing time with an 0-3-1 record, 3.98 GAA and .840 save percentage.