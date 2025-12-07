Predators' Justus Annunen: Needed in relief Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Annunen stopped the only two shots he faced after replacing Juuse Saros midway through the third period of Saturday's 6-3 loss to Carolina.
Saros getting the hook had far more to do with the Predators' lackadaisical defensive effort than it did his own performance, and Nashville was down 6-1 when Annunen took the crease. The 25-year-old backup netminder has just one win in his nine appearances this season, going 1-4-1 with a rough 3.83 GAA and .846 save percentage.
