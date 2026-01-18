Annunen stopped 29 of 36 shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Nashville had the first and last goals in the contest, but the Golden Knights had no trouble besting Annunen in between those tallies. He was in it for the long haul after Juuse Saros guided the Predators to a win in Colorado on Friday. Annunen dropped to 4-6-1 with a 3.49 GAA and an .876 save percentage over 14 appearances. It's unclear when Annunen might next get the nod to go in goal, as the Predators don't have any back-to-backs in the coming week.