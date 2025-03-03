Annunen stopped 30 of 34 shots in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers.

The Rangers had at least one goal in each period, and Jonathan Quick was spectacular in the other goal, leaving Annunen with no help in the loss. This is the fifth straight start where Annunen has allowed four or more goals -- shockingly, he's won two of those games. He's down to a 13-9-0 record with a 3.21 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 24 appearances between the Predators and the Avalanche this season. It'll likely be Juuse Saros between the pipes when Nashville wraps up this three-game road trip in Boston on Tuesday.