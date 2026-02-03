Annunen turned aside all 13 shots he faced after replacing Juuse Saros early in the second period Monday, recording the win in a 6-5 victory over the Blues.

The Predators were staring at a 5-1 deficit when the goalie switch was made, but Annunen stood tall as his teammates put together a remarkable comeback. A seven-goal disaster in Vegas on Jan. 17 still mars his numbers, but that's the only outing Annunen's had since the beginning of December in which he's allowed more than three goals. Over that stretch, he's gone 4-2-1 in nine appearances with a 2.45 GAA and .918 save percentage. With Nashville trying to stay in the playoff picture, Annunen could begin to push a struggling Saros for playing time.