Annunen made 33 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Wild on Tuesday.

Annunen and the Preds gave up three power-play goals, and the team spent too much time in the penalty box on a night where the PK wasn't as good as it could have been. Annunen is now 2-2-0 with his new club, and he sports a 2.58 GAA and a .921 save percentage. Everyone has a bad night every once in a while, so throw this game out. Annunen is typically a solid fantasy play for daily leagues.