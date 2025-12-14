default-cbs-image
Annunen is expected to start on the road against Colorado on Saturday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Annunen has struggled this campaign, posting a 1-4-1 record, 3.83 GAA and .846 save percentage in nine appearances this season. Going up against the Avalanche isn't likely to give him better results. Colorado is 22-2-7 and ranks first in goals per game with 4.00. Annunen began his NHL career with Colorado before being traded to Nashville during the 2024-25 campaign. He's making his first career start against his former team.

