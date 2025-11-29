Predators' Justus Annunen: Set to start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Annunen will guard the home goal versus the Jets on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Annunen will get the second half of a back-to-back after Juuse Saros won over the Blackhawks on Friday. Annunen is also coming off a win, having allowed three goals on 31 shots against the Red Wings on Wednesday. The Jets have been struggling lately, with just seven goals scored during their four-game losing streak.
