default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Annunen will guard the home goal versus the Jets on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Annunen will get the second half of a back-to-back after Juuse Saros won over the Blackhawks on Friday. Annunen is also coming off a win, having allowed three goals on 31 shots against the Red Wings on Wednesday. The Jets have been struggling lately, with just seven goals scored during their four-game losing streak.

More News