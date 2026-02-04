Annunen is slated to start Thursday's road game against Washington, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

The Predators have a back-to-back set ahead of the Olympic break, and Annunen will draw the start Thursday since Juuse Saros is starting at home against the Wild on Wednesday. Annunen has made five appearances since the start of the calendar year, going 2-1-1 with a 2.87 GAA and .907 save percentage.