Predators' Justus Annunen: Set to start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Annunen will protect the home goal versus the Blackhawks on Thursday.
Annunen will be backed up by Juuse Saros, who was deemed a game-time decision after participating in Finland's bronze-medal run at the Olympics. Annunen went 1-2-1 over his last five outings before the break, allowing 14 goals on 127 shots in that span.
