default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Annunen will protect the home goal versus the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Annunen will be backed up by Juuse Saros, who was deemed a game-time decision after participating in Finland's bronze-medal run at the Olympics. Annunen went 1-2-1 over his last five outings before the break, allowing 14 goals on 127 shots in that span.

More News