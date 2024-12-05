Annunen is expected to start on the road against Montreal on Thursday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Annunen had a 6-4-0 record, 3.22 GAA and .872 save percentage in 11 appearances with Colorado this season before he was traded to Nashville on Saturday. This will be his first start with his new squad. Montreal is in a three-way tie for 22nd in goals per game with 2.80.