Annunen is expected to patrol the home crease against the Islanders on Tuesday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Annunen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate after occupying the starter's crease during the session. He is 0-5-1 in his last seven appearances, surrendering 17 goals on 156 shots. Annunen has a 14-14-1 record with a 3.05 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 32 appearances between Nashville and Colorado this season.