Predators' Justus Annunen: Shaky in relief appearance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Annunen stopped seven of 10 shots in relief of Juuse Saros in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Panthers.
Annunen hasn't started in the Predators' last five games, but he has made a pair of relief appearances, allowing four goals on 16 shots. While Saros hasn't played well this season, Annunen hasn't done nearly enough to push for a larger share of playing time himself, posting a 4.07 GAA and an .828 save percentage while going 0-3-1 over six outings. Annunen should get a chance to make a start later this week, as the Predators visit the Blackhawks on Friday and host the Jets on Saturday in a back-to-back set.
