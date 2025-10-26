Annunen will defend the home goal against the Stars on Sunday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Annunen will draw the start in the second half of a back-to-back after Juuse Saros was in net for Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kings. The 25-year-old Annunen surrendered five goals on 26 shots in a loss during his lone appearance versus the Maple Leafs on Oct. 14. The Stars snapped a four-game losing streak in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes, and they're tied for 16th in the NHL with 3.00 goals per game to start the year.