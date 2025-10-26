Predators' Justus Annunen: Starting at home Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Annunen will defend the home goal against the Stars on Sunday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Annunen will draw the start in the second half of a back-to-back after Juuse Saros was in net for Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kings. The 25-year-old Annunen surrendered five goals on 26 shots in a loss during his lone appearance versus the Maple Leafs on Oct. 14. The Stars snapped a four-game losing streak in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes, and they're tied for 16th in the NHL with 3.00 goals per game to start the year.
