Predators' Justus Annunen: Starting in Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Annunen will protect the road goal versus the Red Wings on Wednesday.
Annunen's last two appearances have come in relief, and he's allowed four goals on 16 shots over that span. He's also lost all four of his starts this season (0-3-1). He'll be facing a tough task since the Red Wings have scored 17 goals over their last six games, going 3-2-1 in that span.
