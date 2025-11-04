Annunen will defend the road cage Tuesday versus the Wild.

Annunen will get the start in the second half of a back-to-back after Juuse Saros was between the pipes during Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Vancouver. The 25-year-old Annunen has made just two starts this year, surrendering a total of eight goals on 54 shots (.852 save percentage) in losses to Toronto and Dallas. The Wild have generated 2.77 goals per game this season, which is tied for 22nd in the league.