Annunen will tend the road twine Monday versus the Flyers, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.

Annunen hasn't fared well through six appearances in March, posting a 1-4-1 record, .902 save percentage and 2.51 GAA. The Finnish netminder will look to snap his four-game losing streak against a Flyers squad that is 2-0-0 and has netted 13 goals since parting ways with former head coach John Tortorella. Annunen is 2-0-0 with a 3.52 GAA and an .879 save percentage over two career appearances against Philadelphia.