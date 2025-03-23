Annunen will serve as the starting goalie for Sunday's road game against St. Louis, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Annunen has been inconsistent in recent outings, going 1-2-1 with a 2.47 GAA and .907 save percentage. He's seen sporadic playing time over the past month but will draw the start in the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday.
