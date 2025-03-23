Now Playing

Annunen will serve as the starting goalie for Sunday's road game against St. Louis, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Annunen has been inconsistent in recent outings, going 1-2-1 with a 2.47 GAA and .907 save percentage. He's seen sporadic playing time over the past month but will draw the start in the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday.

