Annunen will defend the road net against the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Annunen is coming off a 16-save performance in a 2-1 win over the Rangers on Dec. 21. He has posted a 2-5-1 record this season with a 3.43 GAA and an .866 save percentage through 11 appearances. Vegas sits 13th in the league with 3.14 goals per game this campaign.