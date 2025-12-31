default-cbs-image
Annunen will defend the road net against the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Annunen is coming off a 16-save performance in a 2-1 win over the Rangers on Dec. 21. He has posted a 2-5-1 record this season with a 3.43 GAA and an .866 save percentage through 11 appearances. Vegas sits 13th in the league with 3.14 goals per game this campaign.

