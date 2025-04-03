Annunen will guard the road goal versus the Stars on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Juuse Saros was awful versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, and Annunen played the third period, allowing a goal on 11 shots. The 25-year-old will now play for a fourth straight game as he looks to shake off an 0-4-1 skid over his last six outings. Annunen is not a strong fantasy play, as the Stars have won six in a row entering Thursday.