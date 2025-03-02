Now Playing

Annunen will guard the road net Sunday against the Rangers, Predators Radio Host Max Herz reports.

Annunen will get the call in the second leg of a back-to-back after Juuse Saros started Saturday against the Islanders. It's been a tough stretch for Annunen, who's allowed four or more goals in each of his last four outings. Overall, the 24-year-old netminder is 7-4-0 with an .899 save percentage since joining the Predators from Colorado earlier this year.

