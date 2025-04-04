Annunen made 22 saves in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Dallas.

After a scoreless first period, Steven Stamkos potted the game's first goal to give Nashville a lead early in the second, but things fell apart for the Predators in the final frame. Annunen hasn't gotten into the win column since March 8, going 0-5-1 over his last seven outings with a 2.73 GAA and .891 save percentage, but with Nashville eliminated from the playoff picture, the team will give the 25-year-old netminder a longer look over the remainder of the schedule.