Annunen stopped all 13 shots he faced in relief in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Annunen stepped into the ice in the second period after Juuse Saros allowed four goals on 18 shots, and he posted a strong showing between the pipes. Annunen remains the backup behind Saros, however, and his role as the No. 2 netminder for the Predators limits his upside considerably, although he can be a decent matchup-based streaming option at times.