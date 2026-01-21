Predators' Justus Annunen: Strong showing in relief
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Annunen stopped all 13 shots he faced in relief in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.
Annunen stepped into the ice in the second period after Juuse Saros allowed four goals on 18 shots, and he posted a strong showing between the pipes. Annunen remains the backup behind Saros, however, and his role as the No. 2 netminder for the Predators limits his upside considerably, although he can be a decent matchup-based streaming option at times.
