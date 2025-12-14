Annunen stopped 37 of 40 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Annunen gave up the first two goals of the game, and Victor Olofsson's tally in the middle of the second period sent the Finnish netminder to a loss. Annunen has allowed 13 goals on 109 shots over his last five outings (three starts). For the season, he's just 1-5-1 with a 3.73 GAA and an .865 save percentage. His poor play and Juuse Saros' recent improvements have led to Saros getting the bulk of the starts for Nashville lately. Annunen will likely get into one of the Predators' next four games since they have a back-to-back set next weekend.