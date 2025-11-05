Annunen gave up three goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

The Predators were fortunate to force overtime, with Steven Stamkos scoring in the final second of regulation. The officials and NHL situation room determined that Annunen dislodged the net when Marcus Johansson had an imminent scoring chance, resulting in an awarded goal at 3:38 of overtime. It's one of the more unique ways to lose a game, and Annunen dropped to 0-2-1 on the year because of it. He's allowed 11 goals on 79 shots across his three starts this season. Expect Juuse Saros to be back between the pipes for Thursday's home game against the Flyers.