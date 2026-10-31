Annunen will guard the home net in Saturday's clash against the Lightning, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

In his most recent appearance, Annunen picked up a convincing win against his former squad, the Colorado Avalanche, in Sunday's 6-2 win. Since recovering from an undisclosed injury to begin the season, he's posted a 1-1-0 record, a 4.00 GAA and an .846 save percentage across two outings. He'll face another tough test in Saturday's outing against the Lightning, who rank fifth in the NHL with 3.67 goals per game this season. If he can pick up another win, Annunen will start rapidly trending towards fantasy relevance as one of the more serviceable No. 2 options between the pipes in the NHL.