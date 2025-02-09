Annunen stopped 25 of 29 shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

It wasn't a good performance, but it was enough for his fifth win in six outings. Annunen has given up 13 goals across his last three assists, so he's lucky to have two wins in that span. For the season, the 24-year-old is up to 13-7-0 with a 3.07 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 22 appearances. He's likely to remain in the backup role as long as Juuse Saros is healthy. After the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Predators have a home back-to-back with tough matchups against the Avalanche on Feb. 22 and the Devils on Feb. 23, so expect Annunen to start one of those games.