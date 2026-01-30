Annunen turned aside 32 of 35 shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to New Jersey.

Annunen was tasked with recording a high total of saves in regulation to force overtime, where he ultimately fell short when New Jersey's Nico Hischier rifled the game-winning tally past him 40 seconds into the extra period. With the loss, Annunen now holds a 4-6-2 record, a 3.30 GAA and an .881 save percentage across 16 outings this season. While the 25-year-old netminder hasn't found the win column in each of his last three starts, he has only one regulation loss across his last six appearances, where he has a 2.69 GAA and a .909 save percentage. He remains firmly behind Juuse Saros in the depth chart, but with solid performances such as Thursday's, Annunen could begin to draw more starts if the Predators start slipping out of playoff contention.