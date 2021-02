Saros and the Predators' game versus the Stars on Tuesday has been postponed due to severe weather conditions, Sportsnet reports.

Saros will have to wait for Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets for his next potential opportunity to defend the cage. The 25-year-old Finn has struggled in the month of February, going 0-2-0 while posting an ugly 5.45 GAA and .816 save percentage in four appearances.